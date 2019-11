RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of the Week is Hopewell.

The Blue Devils (9-0) are a win away from the program’s first 10-0 season since 1969 after thumping Prince George, 40-7, last week.

Hopewell enters the final week of the regular season tied for first in the Region 3A standings and have an excellent chance of being the No. 1 seed for the playoffs if they can beat 5-4 Matoaca on Friday.