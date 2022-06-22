HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell native Zach Brown competed in this summer’s 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, representing Team Virginia as a swimmer. He won two medals out of the events that he participated in.

Brown competed in three events in Orlando between June 4 and June 12, earning two medals for each of his individual events. He placed first in the 50-yard freestyle, with a time of 27.11 seconds, and second in the 50-yard freestyle, with a time of 29.75 seconds. He beat his own personal times in both of those individual events.

In addition, Brown competed with Team Virginia in the 4 x 50 medley relay. The team placed fifth, with a time of 2 minutes and 57.61 seconds.

Credit: Kemi Okeowo Zach Brown competed with Team Virginia in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando. Credit: Kemi Okeowo.

Brown currently spends his free time teaching kids how to swim. He works with YMCA’s Learn to Swim program and is the assistance coach for Wood Dale Summer Swim Team. He also has a collection that includes more than 20 gold medals from his decades of swimming.