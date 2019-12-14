Hopewell wins Class 3 state title, 35-7.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Hopewell Blue Devils completed a perfect 15-0 season, winning the Class 3 state title over Lord Botetourt, 35-7, at Liberty University on Saturday afternoon.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 224 yards and finished with four touchdowns.

Henderson opened scoring with a 61-yard touchdown run, then added another from 16 yards away with eight seconds to go in the first quarter.

Henderson then caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Joe Eliades on fourth down to increase the lead to 21-0 with 4:43 left in the third quarter and added his fourth and final TD on a 53-yard rush later in the quarter.

Lord Botetourt got on the board with an interception return, but Kaiveon Cox matched the defensive TD with one of his own, returning a fumble 30 yards to the end zone.

It’s Hopewell’s fifth state championship overall and second in three years.

