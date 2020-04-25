Hopewell’s Darrell Taylor selected 48th in NFL Draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Former Hopewell High and Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor has been selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks with the 48th overall pick.

Seattle needed a pass rusher, and Taylor fits the bill.

Taylor had 10 tackles for loss as a fifth-year senior last fall for the Volunteers and recorded 8.5 sacks, good for second in the SEC.

At Hopewell, he was a second-team all-state pick as a senior, racking up 60 tackles, 19 for loss, and 11 sacks. On offense, he caught 29 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns his senior year.