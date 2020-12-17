Hopewell’s TreVeyon Henderson signs with Ohio State, draws praise from Buckeyes coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — TreVeyon Henderson is a Buckeye.



And that’s music to the ears of Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.



“How cool is it to see a guy like this – top running back in the country, a 4.0 student, making connections with so many other recruits with the dream to come in here and be part of a culture which is about winning championships and bettering themselves and being the best version of themselves. I can’t wait to get around them, really excited he’s a Buckeye,” Day said during Wednesday’s signing day press conference.



Henderson was one of the top recruits in the nation after rushing for over 2,400 yards and finding the end zone 45 times for Hopewell as a junior and stuck with his commitment to the perennial Big Ten contender, signing on Wednesday.