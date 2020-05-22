Hoser Hockey T-shirt fundraiser to benefit local rinks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With rinks closed down due to COVID-19, Sean McVey is trying to do his part to help the grassroots hockey community.

McVey, through his company’s website, hoserhockey.org, is selling T-shirts to benefit those in need.

“We want to make sure that these rinks stay alive,” McVey said. “So that’s kind of the first thing that we’d like to take care of, but, of course, who powers those rinks? It’s the coaches, it’s the guys within the rink who are doing kind of the hard, dirty work, making sure the ice is cut and the space is clean.”

The ‘Local and Loyal Project’ shirts are $25. All of the profits, about $10 per shirt, will go towards a cause of the buyer’s choice. The goal is to sell 200 shirts and raise $2,000.

“For me, hockey starts at a young age. So our big concern is for these rinks and these coaches and these trainers,” McVey said. “We can’t see that go under. That’s where hockey really starts. You learn a lot through playing this sport.”