RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Saturday night to capture their first World Series title since 2017.

The visiting Phillies struck first on Kyle Schwarber’s towering home run in the sixth inning, giving Philadelphia a 1-0 lead. Yordan Alvarez would respond with a monstrous shot to dead center field, putting the Astros up 3-1 as Minute Maid Park erupted in pandemonium.

The Astros wouldn’t give up the lead again. Framber Valdez twirled an impressive start, giving up just one run in six innings. The Houston bullpen would shut down any comeback hopes from the Fightin’ Phils, who had embodied that nickname all postseason long, rallying from behind to knock off heavy favorites like the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Their magic finally ran out on Saturday night.

Many Astros players are celebrating their second win in the Fall Classic and the first since their scandal-marred 2017 run. Goochland native and Old Dominion alumnus Justin Verlander is among them. For skipper Dusty Baker, this will be the first ring in a decades-long managerial career. The 73-year-old becomes the oldest manager to win a World Series in MLB history.