Houston uses 9th-inning surge to win Game 1 over Minnesota

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Houston Astros took the lead for good on a bases-loaded walk to Jose Altuve, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Minnesota Twins, 4-1, in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card series at Target Field.

Minnesota scored first on Nelson Cruz’s RBI double in the bottom of the third, but Houston tied the game in the top of the seventh when George Springer’s single scored Josh Reddick.

In the ninth, Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa singled, but Sergio Romo retired the next two hitters and appeared to be on his way out of the jam.

But an error by Jorge Polanco kept the inning alive and loaded the bases for Altuve, who worked the go-ahead walk.

Against Caleb Thielbar, Michael Brantley stroked a two-RBI single to give the defending American League champions some breathing room.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 1:08 p.m.