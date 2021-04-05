Hubert Davis expected to become next head coach at UNC

GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 31: Assistant coach Hubert Davis looks on during practice ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Longtime North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Hubert Davis is expected to become the program’s next head coach, according to a Raleigh News & Observer report.

Davis served under now former head coach Roy Williams, who announced his retirement from coaching last week after 18 years in Chapel Hill. Davis would become the program’s first black head coach.

Davis is a UNC alumni who played under legendary head mentor Dean Smith from 1988-92. Davis also played 12 seasons in the NBA.

The school’s board of trustees is expected to approve Davis’s contract on Monday afternoon, the report said.

The Tar Heels finished the 2020-21 season 18-11, losing to Wisconsin in the first round of this year’s NCAA tournament.