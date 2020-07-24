Huguenot Little League perseveres during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Baseball nearly didn’t happen in this summer of COVID-19.

But, just in time, Gov. Ralph Northam cleared youth sports, with appropriate precautions, and off went Huguenot Little League.

“Our son, this was his first year playing and he was so excited to play in the spring and he was really disappointed when they had to cancel the season,” parent Greg Hill said. “The league here did a fantastic job of putting it back together and it was really nice of how they’ve done social distancing and taking care of the kids.”

Some of those precautions include having the players use the bleachers instead of the dugout for social distancing reasons, no sharing of gear, and recommended use of hand sanitizer between half-innings.

Usually the regular season is over by late May or early June, but this year, practice didn’t even start until June 15, with games following on June 22.

That meant that July 23 was an extra-special day for Marshal Hill.

“It’s been amazing and I am very happy to be playing on my birthday because this is my favorite sport,” he said.