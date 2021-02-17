Hyland leads VCU to 68-56 win over Richmond

FILE: RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Mike Rhoades of the VCU Rams reacts to a call in the first half during a game against the Dayton Flyers at Stuart C. Siegel Center on February 18, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bones Hyland scored 20 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and passed out six assists as the VCU Rams defeated the Richmond Spiders, 68-56, at the Siegel Center in the first meeting of the two rivals this year.

Richmond led 18-13 early on, but VCU used a 9-2 run to go in front.

The Rams were up eight, 32-24, at the half.

Richmond re-took the lead, 44-43, with 11:04 to go, but a 6-0 VCU run put the Rams in front for good.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points for Richmond and Blake Francis added 12.

VCU is now 16-4 overall and 9-2 in Atlantic 10 play, while Richmond falls to 11-5 overall and 4-3 in league play.

The two schools meet against at the Robins Center on March 6.