Hyland leads VCU to 68-56 win over Richmond

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Mike Rhoades of the VCU Rams reacts to a call in the first half during a game against the Dayton Flyers at Stuart C. Siegel Center on February 18, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bones Hyland scored 20 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and passed out six assists as the VCU Rams defeated the Richmond Spiders, 68-56, at the Siegel Center in the first meeting of the two rivals this year.

Richmond led 18-13 early on, but VCU used a 9-2 run to go in front.

The Rams were up eight, 32-24, at the half.

Richmond re-took the lead, 44-43, with 11:04 to go, but a 6-0 VCU run put the Rams in front for good.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points for Richmond and Blake Francis added 12.

VCU is now 16-4 overall and 9-2 in Atlantic 10 play, while Richmond falls to 11-5 overall and 4-3 in league play.

The two schools meet against at the Robins Center on March 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events