Hyland leads VCU to 68-56 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bones Hyland scored 20 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and passed out six assists as the VCU Rams defeated the Richmond Spiders, 68-56, at the Siegel Center in the first meeting of the two rivals this year.
Richmond led 18-13 early on, but VCU used a 9-2 run to go in front.
The Rams were up eight, 32-24, at the half.
Richmond re-took the lead, 44-43, with 11:04 to go, but a 6-0 VCU run put the Rams in front for good.
Nathan Cayo had 18 points for Richmond and Blake Francis added 12.
VCU is now 16-4 overall and 9-2 in Atlantic 10 play, while Richmond falls to 11-5 overall and 4-3 in league play.
The two schools meet against at the Robins Center on March 6.