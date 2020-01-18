1  of  2
Breaking News
Richmond man charged with murder of 40-year-old found fatally shot inside Henrico residence Police: Man dies after being shot in the neck at Midlothian Inn
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Hyland scores 21 to lead VCU past St. Bonaventure 91-63

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had a season-high 21 points as VCU easily beat Saint Bonaventure 91-63 on Saturday.

Hyland hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds for VCU (13-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Issac Vann added 10 points. Corey Douglas had seven rebounds.

VCU dominated the first half and led 52-24 at the break. The Rams’ 52 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Justin Winston had 17 points for the Bonnies (12-6, 4-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jaren English added 15 points. Dominick Welch had seven rebounds.

VCU takes on Saint Joseph’s on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Dayton on the road on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events