IMSA iRacing coming to Virginia International Raceway Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Sports car racing is coming to Virginia International Raceway on Thursday, virtually.

The IMSA iRacing Pro Series will hit the track at digital VIR for a 90-minute race at 6 p.m.

Connor De Phillippi, who won the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona, says that the virtual VIR presents a stiff test.

“It just offers the ultimate experience as far as high-speed and low-speed technicality, tight corners, a lot of elevation,” De Phillippi said. “So a couple of the European guys that we’ve been training with on the simulator, they’ve obviously never driven there and almost all of them said, ‘Man, this is one of the most difficult tracks that I’ve ever driven on iRacing.’”

The IMSA will return to the track at Daytona on the weekend of July 4.

“Oh, I can’t wait,” De Phillippi said. “My mechanic yesterday, he actually sent me a video. They started up he car in the shop. He’s like, ‘Just in case you are missing the real thing, here it is. It brought so much joy to my day just seeing that and seeing how the guys getting back into the swing of things, getting the car prepared.”