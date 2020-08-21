Ex-Virginia Tech QB Logan Thomas on rise for Washington Football Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas is back in the Commonwealth with a new team and a new position.

Thomas, now a tight end, signed a 2-year deal worth $6.145 million dollars in the off-season with the Washington Football Team.

So far in training camp, he’s impressed another first-year addition to the team, head coach Ron Rivera.

“Let’s don’t forget, the guy’s really only been a tight end three seasons now,” Rivera said. “You see the growth and you see him going out there and learning and picking things up. I love his effort. I love how hard he works. I love the accountability. When he makes a mistake, he goes right over to Coach Pete (Hoener) and they talk about it.”

A Lynchburg native, Thomas caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown for the Detroit Lions last year.