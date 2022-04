LAS VEGAS (WRIC) — Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods has been selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Woods, who is 6-foot-7 and weighs 253 pounds, caught 44 passes for 598 yards with eight touchdowns in 2021 at Virginia.

A first-team All-ACC player, Woods caught three passes for 30 yards with one touchdown in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Woods previously made the transition from quarterback to tight end at Oklahoma State in 2017.