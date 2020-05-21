IndyCar at Richmond Raceway canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – IndyCar’s race weekend at Richmond Raceway, originally scheduled for June 26-27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the raceway said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

The raceway said in the release that fans can get a credit for the value of their ticket plus 20%, and can use that credit either in 2020 or 2021 at any track owned by NASCAR.

IndyCar has a race scheduled for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, but then is not scheduled to return until the traditional July 4 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR got back to action last Sunday at Darlington and is still scheduled to come to Richmond on Sept. 11-12.