RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an 11 year absesnce, IndyCar returns to Richmond Raceway in 2020 on a multi-year deal.

“Richmond Raceway is proud to welcome INDYCAR back to America’s Premier Short Track for the 2020 race season,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier in a press release. “After an eleven-year absence, we look forward to the return of the NTT IndyCar Series to Richmond as part of a weekend festival built around speed.”

The NTT IndyCar Series race at Richmond is Saturday, June 27, 2020 with tickets starting at $25.

Richmond previously hosted IndyCar from 2001-2009.