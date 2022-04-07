RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The San Francisco Giants revealed their initial Richmond Flying Squirrels roster for the 2022 Minor League season on Wednesday afternoon.

The Flying Squirrels will take the field under their new manager Dennis Pelfrey in their season opener against the Bowie Baysox in Maryland.

Richmond has twelve returning players from the 2021 season, including pitchers Tristan Beck, R.J. Dabovich, Matt Frisbee, Frank Rubi, Patrick Ruotolo and Ryan Walker.

Catcher Brandon Martorano is back, along with infielders Shane Matheny, Frankie Tostado and Will Nelson.

The returning outfielders are Jacob Heyward and Diego Rincones.

This initial roster features six of Baseball America‘s Top-40 Giants prospects, with three of those ranked in the Top-30. Those Top-30 players are Dabovich, Wilson and catcher Brett Auerbach.

The complete Richmond Flying Squirrels 2022 roster is as follows:

Pitchers: Solomon Bates, Tristan Beck, Bryan Brickhouse, R.J. Dabovich, Jake Dahlberg, Gray Fenter, Matt Frisbee, Taylor Rashi, Blake Rivera, Frank Rubio, Patrick Ruotolo, John Russell, Tyler Schimpf, Kai-Wei Teng, Ryan Walker, Chris Wright

Catchers: Brett Auerbach, Rob Emery, Brandon Martorano

Infielders: Tyler Fitzgerald, Shane Matheny, Sean Roby, Frankie Tostado, Will Wilson

Outfielders: Michael Gigliotti, Jacob Heyward, Franklin Labour, Diego Rincones

The Flying Squirrels will be on the road all weekend, with their first three games in Bowie Maryland. They’ll be back playing in the Diamond for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12 for six games against the Altoona Curve.

“This year’s initial roster is a good mix of new names and familiar faces,” said Trey Wilson, Director of Communications for the Flying Squirrels.

“There are a lot of players on the team this year who won championship with Giants affiliates last year,” Wilson added, hoping for a great season.

“We’re excited to be back next Tuesday to play in front of a packed Diamond!”