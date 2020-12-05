Injury-riddled Virginia cancels game at George Washington

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- VCU Rams men's basketball faced off against Mount St. Mary's University today, scoring 60 points against their 42 for the Rams' third win of the season.

Nah’Shon "Bones" Hyland had 14 points as VCU defeated Mount St. Mary’s 60-42. Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers with 14 points.