Injury-riddled Virginia cancels game at George Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia women’s basketball game at George Washington that was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because injuries have left the Cavaliers with just six available players. The game will not be rescheduled.
by: Emma NorthPosted: / Updated:
