RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Richmond Generals Tier 2 U12 hockey team are champions again.The team won the Silver Stick Southeast Regional tournament on November 27-28 in Columbia, Md."It's huge, it's two in a row now," Generals coach Conner Green said. "Last year, they brought it back, then this year with me. We always want to get the face of Richmond out there. Hockey is still here, hockey is doing well here."

The team finished first against the best competition that Maryland and Virginia have to offer, including the Caps Academy team."It means a lot," Generals player Cal Parker said. "You can be a team, but if you can't really win, then there's no point. So it feels really good, it feels really good."