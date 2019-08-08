Iowa’s ‘Field of Dreams’ to host 2020 MLB matchup

DYERSVILLE (WOI) — ‘If you build it they will come.’

An iconic Iowa baseball field will be front and center next summer for a regular-season Major League Baseball game.

The New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox on the Field of Dreams August 13, 2020, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

An 8,000-seat ballpark will be constructed at the Dyersville farm where the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” was shot.

Construction on the park will begin next week, per MLB.