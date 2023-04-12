RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the artistic, creative, diverse city of Richmond, it’s not uncommon to see skaters rolling down the streets and in local parks; but a new Red Bull documentary, “Greetings from Richmond” takes viewers deeper into the skater lifestyle.

“Greetings from Richmond,” highlighted local skaters shredding down downtown Richmond’s streets, hopping over concrete, and rolling across the cityscape.

Director Jonathan Mehring has been a lifelong skater.

“It’s a bit personal, I suppose.” Mehring said. “It’s a very vibrant scene as a lot of skaters tend to be very creative people and there’s a lot of creativity in Richmond.”

When people imagine top notch skaters, they often think X-games, slick black half pipes, or shining rails. The documentary shows how sometimes, the most talented, passionate individuals are in smaller cities — honing their craft in unique spaces. Mehring discussed his personal favorite place to skate, a place in Richmond often referred to as “Texas Beach.”

“It’s like these kinds of rugged concrete ramps covered in graffiti,” Mehring started. “And in the middle of a field, it’s just like, why is this here?”

As one watches “Greetings from Richmond,” scene by scene, viewers are immersed into the community as they tour some of the community’s local top places to skate.

“It almost feels like a dream or something when you’re there,” Mehring said as he discussed taking his child to ‘Texas Beach.’ “I don’t know. It’s very inspiring.”

From established parks like the “Lost Bowl” or “28th Street Skate Park,” to lesser-known spots like broken down, hidden steps or courts; the documentary explores the different ways local skaters test their limits. To Mehring, places like “Texas Beach” highlight a nostalgic, beautiful element of the sport.

“Some kind of long forgotten age of skating or something like that,” Mehring remarked.

The director crafted the film for the skaters, but also to showcase a piece of the artsy, creative Richmond lifestyle to those who’ve never seen that side of the city.

“No matter what the infrastructure of the place you’re in is like, skating can still thrive,” Mehring explained.

“Greetings from Richmond” is publicly available to view. You can watch the full piece here.

*All file video and images courtesy of Red Bull