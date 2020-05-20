‘It was great to see’: Richmond Raceway President happy to have NASCAR return

(WRIC) — NASCAR made a return Sunday after a 10 week hiatus but the sport looks a little different with no fans in attendance.

This change was just one of many in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as NASCAR is doing whatever they can to keep people safe during a difficult time.

As one of the first major sports to return, Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier says he’s proud of the way NASCAR has safely returned to the track.

“I think it’s not lost the responsibility, that is not lost on us for what our sport did to be very careful, very thoughtful about our return to racing,” said Bickmeier. “The approach that they took to be able to get race cars back on the track safely with the race teams and for our industry overall.”

NASCAR’s Sunday race at Darlington provided big ratings and having extra eyes on the sport, while people look for a sense of normalcy, could bring along new fans.

“People are hungry to see live entertainment, live sports again and we’re providing that content,” added Bickmeier. “I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for our sport to take care of our longtime fans that just want to see some racing again and then opportunity to maybe attract a new audience.”