‘It would be amazing’: Christian Largo hopes to represent Team USA at Paralympic Games

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A typical week for Christian Largo is similar to most of his peers at Randolph-Macon college.

From activities off-campus, to hanging out with friends and going to class.

But one of his passions involves going to the gym and it’s something the powerlifter has been doing for years.

“Well it really just started as me wanting to just recreationally improve myself” said Largo on why he got into lifting.

This was a good decision because Largo spends his time outside of class traveling not only the country, but the world as a member of Team USA para powerlifting.

“It’s amazing,” added Largo. “It’s been one of the most surreal and humbling experiences of my life so far.”

Largo, who was born with spina bifida, doesn’t wish his life was any different.

“I really don’t wish for a better life or an able bodied life because I don’t really know what that means and I don’t really care,” added Largo.

With the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo approaching, Largo hopes to qualify and make another trip to Japan while representing the United States on a grand stage.

“That is my big goal and it’s really close,” said Largo on getting to Tokyo. “I’m really confident in my abilities…it would be amazing.”

