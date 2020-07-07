‘It’s been challenging’: As sports camps return, organizations like Soccer Shots hope to increase engagement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Soccer Shots goes by the “Three C’s” – coaching, communication and curriculum to help teach and grow the game of soccer.

When the coronavirus pandemic impacted their organization earlier this year, online lessons became a way to still impact the future soccer stars of tomorrow.

Then Phase Two of Forward Virginia allowed the return of in-person camps and Soccer Shots resumed outdoor activities, to the excitement of everyone.

“The parents have been just like asking for more,” said Andrew Wells, Director of Development for Soccer Shots Richmond. “It’s a lot of short term planning because the guidelines come out and we’re like okay, what can we do now.”

Camps take place across the Richmond area but Soccer Shots is used to going to daycare centers and schools for many of their instructions, which hasn’t been the case for most of 2020.

“It’s definitely been a hit,” added Wells. “We’re, you know, maybe around 20 percent of what we usually do in the summer.”

The smaller percentage of camps means less work for the coaches. But Soccer Shots knows they’re not alone when it comes to being impacted by the pandemic, so they’re taking it all in stride.

“Right now things are hopeful. It’s looking like things could start picking back up again even in the second half of summer,” said Wells.