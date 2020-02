RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s game day! The VCU Rams (17-7, 7-4 A-10) will face the University of Richmond Spiders (18-6, 8-3 A-10) at the Robins Center at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Spiders go into this game looking to take revenge on VCU’s late-January 68-87 win at the Siegel Center.

The VCU Rams face Dayton at home on Feb. 18 and the University of Richmond take on George Mason at home Feb. 19.

