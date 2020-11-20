Jacob Gilyard, Richmond Spiders eager for next week’s men’s basketball season opener

Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard (0) drives around Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard is looking forward to his team’s season opener on November 25 against Detroit Mercy in Lexington, Ky. at 9 p.m.

But he’s also looking back to last year, when the pandemic took a possible NCAA Tournament berth away, for motivation.

“When you look at last year, I think we’re still hungry, still kind of disappointed in how it finished,” Gilyard said.

The Spiders will test themselves with three games in five days at the Bluegrass Shootout, facing Morehead State next Friday, November 27 at 9 p.m., before taking on No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday, November 29 at 1 p.m. in a nationally televised game.

“(We’re ready for) the opportunity to play,” Gilyard said. “I don’t think anybody’s played in so long against anybody else, you know? We’ve been scrimmaging each other and going back and forth, but no real competition that matters, you know? So we’re excited to get there.”