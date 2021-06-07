James Madison softball sees season end with 7-1 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The James Madison Dukes took an early 1-0 lead in the Women’s College World Series, but the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and extended their lead with four in the fifth and one in the sixth, advancing to the best-of-3 championship series with a 7-1 win.

Kate Gordon led off with a home run for JMU and finished 2-for-3 in the loss.

Odicci Alexander gave up six runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings and left in the fifth inning to a standing ovation.

Jocelyn Alo homered for Oklahoma.

James Madison ends the season, its first with a WCWS trip, with a 41-4 record.