James Madison softball wins opener in Women’s College World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison’s first-ever game in the Women’s College World Series lived up to the hype.

Kate Gordon hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth and the Dukes upset No. 1 seed Oklahoma, 4-3.

JMU took the lead on Sara Jubas’ three-run homer in the top of the third inning, then Oklahoma rallied with a three-run blast of its own in the bottom of the third.

The home runs by Gordon and Jubas were two of the Dukes’ three hits.

Odicci Alexander pitched a complete game for the win, striking out nine batters.

JMU will play either Georgia or Oklahoma State tomorrow at 7 p.m.