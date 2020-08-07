James Madison University suspends fall football season, will try and play in spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – James Madison will not play football this fall.

“With nationwide developments over the course of the week and the impending postponement of the NCAA FCS Championship, James Madison has suspended its fall football season,” the school said in a release. “Department focus has shifted, in collaboration with the Colonial Athletic Association and the NCAA, to exploration of a spring competitive football season.”

The CAA canceled its fall football season on July 17, but JMU was exploring the possibility of playing an independent schedule in order to still qualify for the postseason.

“JMU elected to align its decision for football with the NCAA’s championship calendar and proceeded with carrying out its return-to-play operational plans,” the release said.

But the NCAA said Wednesday that it would suspend the FCS playoffs if the number of schools participating dropped below 50 percent, a threshold that was reached this afternoon, the school said.

The Dukes were 14-2 last year and advanced to the FCS championship game.