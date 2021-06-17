James Madison to allow 100% capacity for all sporting events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With restrictions being lifted around Virginia, James Madison University announced on Thursday that it will allow full fan attendance for all sporting events.

Tailgating will also proceed normally.

“We are excited to welcome back JMU Nation in its entirety and return to our normal game day operations this fall,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in a release. “We appreciate the patience and support of our fans over the past 15 months, and we look forward to seeing folks back on campus soon as we fill our venues and finally showcase the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.”

James Madison, after playing football in the spring during the 2020-21 athletic year, will return to its normal fall football routine, beginning on September 4 against Morehead State.