James Madison University, Old Dominion University cancel fall sports season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Old Dominion called off its fall sports season on Monday, joining Connecticut and the Mid-American Conference as FBS programs that won’t have football in the fall.

“We concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes,” ODU presdient John R. Broderick said in a statement. “I know many on and off campus will be disappointed, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans.”

The decision affects women’s cross country, women’s field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

After postponing football to the spring on Friday, James Madison University announced Monday that it would do the same for the rest of its fall sports.

JMU, along with Elon, College of Charleston, and UNC Wilmington will join the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association in the move.

Those four schools had wanted to stay in alignment with the NCAA’s calendar, but that isn’t an issue anymore.

“The silver lining of that is that we will work very diligently to make sure that they have an optimal experience in the spring. We are going to do everything that we can to make sure that every sport team can play in the spring,” athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “At this time, our winter and spring sports remain on schedule, and we will be part of active exploration with national and conference peers regarding the ability to sponsor fall sport championship opportunities in the spring semester.”