James Madison’s Ben DiNucci primed for first NFL start with Dallas Cowboys

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just a year ago, Ben DiNucci was preparing for New Hampshire as Halloween approached.

Now, he’s getting ready for his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys.

“If you would have told me a year ago that this is where I was going to be in a year, I think I would say, ‘No way.’ You’d have to pinch me,” DiNucci said. “But here we are. It’s 2020. No one really knows what to expect, yothe next day, let alone, you know, a week down the road so, you know, here we are, you know, this team drafted me for a reason and Coach McCarthy, um, you know, brought me here for a reason.

I’ve learned more from, you know, sitting in a room with Dak and Andy the last two months than I have, you know, playing the last eight years, so, um, can’t, can’t say enough, enough good things about those guys again. You hate that, you know, injuries have to happen for, for me to be on the field, but, um, you know, this this, the opportunity that every, everyone wants playing football, you know? Quarterback, doesn’t matter what position you are, you know, if your number is called, you’re going to go out there, have fun, try to make some plays and and do what you do.