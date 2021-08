United States’ Tyler Austin (23) celebrates his home run with teammate Triston Casas (26) in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Dominican Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Triston Casas hit his third home run of the Olympics and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 to stay in gold medal contention.

Tyler Austin added a solo home run in the fifth and Scott Kazmir got the win.

Casas’ homer came off Boston Red Sox Double-A teammate Denyi Reyes.

The U.S. plays next on Thursday night against defending South Korea for a berth in the gold medal game against Japan. The Dominicans will play Thursday night’s loser for the bronze medal.