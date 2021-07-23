PHOTOS: See what the teams are wearing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin, of Ukraine, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WRIC) — The 2020 Olympic Games are underway! On Friday morning athletes walked with pride during the opening ceremony representing their country.

This year’s theme is “United by Emotion.” Check out what the teams wore.

Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin, of Israel, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cecilia Carranza Saroli and Santiago Raul Lange, of Argentina, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Italian athletes march into the stadium during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A member of team Egypt during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Tala Abujbara and Mohammed Al Rumaihi, of Qatar, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Keet Oldenbeuving and Churandy Martina, of the Netherlands, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama, of Canada, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte and Manpreet Singh, of India, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Members of Team Iran arrive to the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)