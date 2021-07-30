Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars events

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO (WRIC) — USA Gymnastics announced on Friday night that Simone Biles will not be competing in the finals for vault and uneven bars. She withdrew from the competitions after consulting with medical staff.

Medical staff will continue working with Biles daily as she determines whether or not she will compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

Two other American gymnasts, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey will compete in the vault finals.

USA Gymnastics stated, “We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances.”

Biles withdrew from the team and all-around competitions, citing mental health reasons. She stepped away from the team final on Tuesday and USA Gymnastics announced that she was opting out of the competition on Wednesday.

She said she started experiencing the “twisties” and struggling with her air awareness last weekend. The “twisties” are when a gymnast can’t figure out where they are in relation to the ground during a routine.