UVA swimmers win silver and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

(Left to right) University of Virginia swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass both placed in the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO, JAPAN (WRIC/AP) — University of Virginia swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass both placed in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Walsh brought home silver and Douglass won bronze in the women’s 200-meter individual medley final.

“We all feed off each others’ successes,” Douglass told the Associated Press. “It’s just showing that there’s a great future for U.S. swimming out there.”

Walsh is a freshman at UVA from Nashville, Tenn. who participates in IM, back and breast positions. She placed in the 2021 NCAA Champion, All-America, ACC Champion and All-ACC in 200 IM as well

Douglass is a sophomore from Pelham, NY. who participates in sprint free and IM positions. She also placed in the 2021 ACC Champion and All-ACC for 200 IM.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted out congratulations to the two Cavaliers on Wednesday.

AP said so far, the U.S. women have won 11 swimming medals, two of which are gold.