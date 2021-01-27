Jennifer King still soaking in opportunity with Washington Football Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has no doubts that he made a good move by promoting Jennifer King from full-season intern to assistant running backs coach.

“One thing I have noticed with Jennifer is, every time I have increased her responsibilities, she stepped up to the plate and has done a great job,” Rivera said. “I think with this move we’re going to see an even more competitive, more outgoing Jennifer King. I’m really excited about it. I think it’s a heck of an opportunity for her to show everybody what she’s capable of.”

That opportunity, the first for a Black female to be an assistant coach in the NFL, hasn’t fully sunk in for King.

“I really think this is something that, 10 or 15 years down the road, we can look back on and I’ll really feel the magnitude of it,” King said. “For now, I really don’t. I’ve been in the building. I’ve been working with the guys already. It doesn’t really feel a lot different for me now. I’m obviously excited for the opportunity and excited to still be here, but that’s probably something that I’ll look back on later in life to really appreciate this moment.”

NFL Network analyst and Richmond native Michael Robinson applauded the move.

“I am excited, first of all, that she got the opportunity, so kudos to the Washington Football Team,” Robinson said. “Second of all, I am excited for the men in that locker room, right? You get another perspective, another voice, a different voice.”

Now King’s voice will be even louder on the practice field.

“My goals right now are just to be better next year to make our guys better. That’s really what I’m focused on,” King said