Jim Furyk preparing for challenge of Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 2003 U.S. Open winner Jim Furyk will be one of the major contenders at this weekend’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Furyk has a pair of Champions Tour victories this year and is currently ranked ninth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

He’ll look to add to that total this weekend at the challenging James River Course at The Country Club of Virginia.

“The golf course was good,” Furyk said after Tuesday’s practice round. “A lot of good golf holes on it, big golf course, really, for us…It’s playing wet, it’s playing a little probably longer than usual, but I just really liked it. I’m excited for the tournament.”

The three-day event, which also features big names like Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els, tees off on Friday without spectators.