JMU preparing for national championship game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The No. 2 James Madison Dukes (14-1) will go for the program’s third FCS national title on Saturday at noon on ABC 8, taking on the No. 1 and two-time defending national champion North Dakota State Bison (15-0) in Frisco, Texas.

Win or lose, it will be the last game for the seniors, many of whom have been a part of three title games after a win in 2016 and a 17-13 loss to NDSU in 2017.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s been a blessing being able to come here, play for this institution and play for a great group of guys that I have. I’m going to miss this place but for now we’re going to focus on this game coming up,” redshirt senior defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter said.

“Just knowing that we’re the best in the country, we’re the top of the line is a feeling that is tough to describe. But just being down there, especially the first time, I was a kid just being on special teams was a great experience.

Being able to go back and go for another one means the world,” redshirt senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said.