James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse (42) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

(WRIC) — The 24 team bracket for the FCS playoffs has been revealed and James Madison is the No. 2 overall seed.

After a regular season where the Dukes finished 11-1, JMU earned a first round bye and will host the winner of Monmouth vs. Holy Cross, Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m.

James Madison earned the CAA’s automatic qualifying berth under first year head coach Curt Cignetti. This is the 6th straight playoff appearance for JMU.