HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — After a whirlwind few weeks, James Madison University (JMU) fans have finally learned who, where and when their Dukes will play their first ever bowl game.

The No. 24 Dukes (11-1) will play Air Force (8-4) on Saturday, December 23 in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kick off will be 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

While not not the most logistically easy bowl game to make in person for JMU fans being a day before Christmas Eve, the matchup does give the Dukes a great time slot on network TV, competing only with the Potato Bowl (Utah State vs. Georgia State), and a competitive and nationally known opponent in Air Force.

JMU announced that the team will be coached by offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski after former head coach Curt Cignetti left this past week for the same job at Indiana.

The DNR and other local media also reported that JMU’s Jordan McCloud, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, is expected to suit up for the Dukes at quarterback despite putting his name in the transfer portal.

This article is breaking and will be updated.