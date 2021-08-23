Joe Mullinax takes over young Deep Run program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joe Mullinax has a new job and is eager for the challenge.

Mullinax takes over a Deep Run program that hasn’t had a losing season since 2015 and went 11-1 just two years ago.

“When I took the Brentsville job, 80% of our offensive production had graduated so it was kind of a reset and you have to reestablish what it means to be a Brentsville player,” Mullinax said. “Now it’s the same concept here at Deep Run. What does it mean to be a Deep Run Wildcat? We have a chance to define that and that’s something that you don’t usually get at an established school but it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Mullinax is focused on what is in front of his program, not what has happened in the past.

“I don’t feel pressure in trying to live up to that success because so many of those kids are gone. Where I feel pressure is to give these kids the best experience they possibly can have,” Mullinax said.

He’ll look to seniors like Victor Swarray for leadership.

“We haven’t been able to bond in school because of COVID, so I feel like we’ve spent a lot of time to make that up in the offseason, so I think that will go really good for us,” Swarray said.

A tough schedule begins with Mechanicsville at home on August 26 and running back Kendall Hummer is ready.

“Definitely looking forward to those bigger games like Hermitage and Highland Springs and the playoffs,” Hummer said.