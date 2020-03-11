John Marshall boys, Highland Springs girls, Monacan girls advance to state finals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Scores and recaps from Tuesday’s VHSL boys and girls basketball semifinals.

Boys Class 2 Semifinal: John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44

Roosevelt Wheeler scored 16 first-half points as the Justices recorded an easy victory.

John Marshall plays Gate City in the state championship game on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

Gate City beat Radford in overtime, 61-55.

Girls Class 6 Semifinal: James Madison 62, James River 42

James Madison plays Thomas Edison in the title game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Siegel Center.

Girls Class 5 Semifinal: Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

Iyanna Rogers led the Springers with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, while Sydney Boone added 18 points and seven steals.

India Dailey (13 points) and Kiaa Boyd (11 points) were also in double figures.

Highland Springs plays Princess Anne in the state championship game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

Princess Anne beat Woodgrove, 107-45.

Girls Class 4 Semifinal: Monacan 74, Millbrook 64

Lena Lee scored 24 points, while Jordan Hodges added 22 points, six assists and five steals for the Chiefs.

Kaira Winston had 13 points and eight rebounds and Sydney Clayton finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Monacan plays Hampton in the championship game on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

Hampton beat Loudoun Valley, 54-49.

Other scores:

BOYS

Class 6

Semifinal

Centreville 62, Western Branch 55

South County 61, Massaponax 42

Class 5

Semifinal

Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48

Norview 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 45

Class 4

Semifinal

King’s Fork High School 67, GW-Danville 41

Woodrow Wilson 77, Millbrook 58

Class 3

Semifinal

Cave Spring 64, Woodstock Central 53

Lakeland 43, Western Albemarle 35

Class 1

Semifinal

Auburn 63, Grundy 51

Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 53, OT

GIRLS

Class 3

Semifinal

Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43

Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41

Class 2

Semifinal

Gate City 59, Union 52

Class 1

Semifinal

Honaker 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29

Surry County 37, Riverheads 23