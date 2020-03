RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Only one boys VHSL State Championship was played this year and the win belongs to John Marshall.

With a 75-57 victory over Gate City, John Marshall earned their 3rd state championship in 7 years.

HIGHLIGHTS: John Marshall wins the Class 2 State Championship, 75-57 over Gate City.@JayemMarshall #VHSL pic.twitter.com/zSMDPApaV3 — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) March 12, 2020

VHSL canceled the championship games for Classes 1, 3, 4, 5 & 6 with co-champions declared for each due to the coronavirus.

Gate City girls won the Class 2 State Championship.