John Marshall’s Roosevelt Wheeler commits to Louisville men’s basketball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – John Marshall senior Roosevelt Wheeler has made up his mind: He’ll play basketball at Louisville.

Wheeler, ranked 60th in the nation by 247Sports and 42nd by Rivals in the 2021 recruiting class, averaged 15.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game as a junior.

Led by Wheeler, the Justices won the 2A state championship this March, right before high school sports were shut down for the pandemic.

The 6-foot-10 Wheeler chose between finalists Louisville, LSU, NC State, VCU and Hampton.