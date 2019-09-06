Johns Hopkins defeats Randolph-Macon 17-12 in season opener

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH GAME HIGHLIGHTS

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — All eyes were on No. 24 Randolph-Macon in their season opener against No. 6 Johns Hopkins as the Yellow Jackets began with a tough test at home.

Unfortunately for R-MC it ended in a 17-12 loss.

Turnovers proved costly for Randolph-Macon, with interceptions on their final two drives keeping them from a potential comeback.

Johns Hopkins scored first and led 7-3 at halftime, eventually extending their lead to 17-6.

Andrew Ihle rushed for a Randolph-Macon 4-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter to make it a 5 point game, however the Yellow Jackets would run out of time.

Up next: Randolph-Macon at Averett, Saturday, September 14.