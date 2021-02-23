Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57

Louisville guard Carlik Jones (1) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Carlik Jones scored 18 points, Jae’Lyn Withers had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Louisville beat Notre Dame 69-57.

Louisville was playing at home for the first time since Feb. 1, and did so without second-leading scorer David Johnson, averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, due to an unspecified illness.

The Cardinals won their sixth straight in the series – with Notre Dame’s last win coming during the 2016-17 season.

Samuell Williamson also scored 12 points with eight rebounds for Louisville.

Juwan Durham led Notre Dame with 18 points.