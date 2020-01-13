José Alguacil returns to Richmond, named Flying Squirrels manager

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A familiar face is back in Richmond as José Alguacil has been named Flying Squirrels manager for 2020.

Alguacil, who managed Richmond in 2015, returns to the Flying Squirrels after spending the previous 3 seasons as first base coach for the San Francisco Giants. He replaces Willie Harris who joined the Cincinnati Reds organization.

“We love Auggie. Not only is he going to be our manager, but he is already part of our family,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “He knows us and loves us. We know him and love him. Auggie’s energy and passion for not only baseball, but life in general, is second to none and we enthusiastically welcome him back to RVA for what promises to be an amazing season on and off the field.”

Alguacil played 9 seasons of professional baseball before beginning his career as a coach. He first joined the San Francisco Giants organization in 2007 as a roving infield instructor.

2020 RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS FIELD STAFF

Manager: Jose Alguacil

Pitching Coach: Steve Kline

Hitting Coach: Doug Clark

Fundamentals Coach: Lipso Nava

Bullpen Coach: Victor Cairo

Athletic Trainer: Garrett Havig

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Mark Spadavecchia