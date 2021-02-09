José Alguacil to return as Richmond Flying Squirrels manager

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — José Alguacil’s return to the dugout at The Diamond was delayed by COVID-19.

But the veteran manager will once again helm the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2021, the team announced on Tuesday.

Alguacil was supposed to manage the team in 2020 before the pandemic; he guided Richmond to a 72-68 record in 2015 before moving on to AAA Sacramento and then the San Francisco Giants’ staff.

Steve Kline (pitching coach), Doug Clark (hitting coach), Gary Davenport (fundamentals coach), Garrett Havig (athletic trainer) and Joe Palazzolo (strength and conditioning coach) round out the Squirrels’ staff.

Kline, a former major leaguer, was Richmond’s pitching coach from 2015 to 2017 before moving on to Sacramento for 2018 and 2019. His pitchers set a franchise record in 2015 with a 3.12 ERA.

Clark moves up from Class A Salem-Kaiser, where he was also the hitting coach. Clark played for the Richmond Braves in 2007.

Davenport has spent 18 years in the GIants organization and was the Squirrels’ fundamentals coach in 2018.

Havig was the Squirrels’ trainer in 2017 and 2019 as well.

Palazzolo was Salem-Keizer’s strength coach for three seasons.